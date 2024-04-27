Change of venue: Kennebec Performing Arts Company presents annual Spring Pops Concerts

AUGUSTA – The Kennebec Performing Arts Company Spring Pops Concerts will now both be held at the Winthrop Performing Arts Center, located at 211 Rambler Road, Winthrop, at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.

The performances will feature the KPAC Chorus, Wind Ensemble & Jazz Band under interim conductors Jason Giacomazzo, Dean Paquette & John Reeves. Enjoy an evening of selections performed by KPAC’s talented community members, including:

Chorus – Ordinary Miracle from Charlotte’s Web; The Gift to Be Simple – traditional Shaker Tune; Distant Land – A Prayer for Freedom by John Rutter

Wind Ensemble – National Emblem March; Eric Clapton On Stage Works by Eric Whitacre & Robert W. Smith

Jazz Band – Georgia on My Mind by Hoagy Carmichael; The Jazz Police by Gordon Goodwin; Bluebird Land, Maynard Ferguson’s theme

This free event is supported in part by a grant from the Onion Foundation.