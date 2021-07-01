Chesterville Meeting House hosts singer-songwriter Louisa Stancioff

CHESTERVILLE – Louisa Stancioff, singer-songwriter, will perform live at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House on Thursday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be the first live music event at the Meeting House since the fall of 2019, due to Covid.

A native of Chesterville and 2012 Mount Blue graduate, Louisa’s early music opportunities included middle school show choir, string orchestra, chorus, Mount Blue Voices, and Franklin County Fiddlers, among other area music resources. Since graduating from St. Lawrence University, she has performed throughout the U.S. on tours with her former band Dyado and in numerous other collaborations. Most recently she has focused on a solo act and recording.

Louisa’s repertoire includes many folk-indie-country-pop originals as well as some audience favorite covers. Her instrumental versatility encompasses acoustic and electric guitar, banjo, ukulele, and violin/fiddle, any of which might feature in a given solo concert as accompaniment for her vocals, which have been called “pellucid,” “magical,” “angelic,” “haunting.”

Performing in a warm-up act will be Farmington native and 2012 Mount Blue graduate Ellie Sloan-Barton with her partner Jula Moll-Rocek. The duo will entertain with a soulful medley of latin american folk music and original songs.

Admission to the concert will be by donation at the door. Refreshments will be available. The building and outhouse are wheelchair accessible.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit-run community events center supported by volunteers, located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville. FMI call 778-3513.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/xLtZInwunT8?t=60