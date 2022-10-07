Chesterville Poetry Night to return, Oct. 21

CHESTERVILLE – The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House has announced the resumption of the popular Chesterville Poetry Night on Friday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. Having missed two years due to the pandemic, poets and poetry fans will again gather for what will be the fourth time to share their own poems or favorites written by Chesterville poets or others.

The event is free and open to the public, with no requirement that an attendee participate in poetry reading. However, participation in poetry reading is open to not only current Chesterville residents, but also “former residents, future residents, relatives of residents past or present, residents of nearby towns who wish they lived in Chesterville, people reading poems about Chesterville or by Chesterville poets, or any other Chesterville connection, no matter how tenuous or remote,” explained a Meeting House spokesperson. “Also, if a poet is shy, we will find someone who will read your poem for you.”

Youth poets are particularly encouraged to contribute, and will be featured in a bed-time friendly order in the poetry line-up.

Past Chesterville Poetry Nights have attracted a wide range of ages and styles, and featured original poetry, narrative poem performance, reading poetry written by deceased Chesterville poets, and poems interspersed with musical stanzas, among others. Original works shared have been collected into a volume for each poetry night.

“It’s always been an inspirational experience, exposing all kinds of creativity, talent, and enthusiasm in the people of the Chesterville area,” reflected Fran Fuller, himself a contributing poet. “There are many secret poetry fans and artists out there, and we look forward to meeting more of them on October 21!”

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a 501(c)3 non-profit community events venue maintained by a small group of volunteers and funded through donations and occasional competitive grants. Located at 3 Borough Road, it is accessible to persons with mobility impairment and has accessible restroom facilities. For more information visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 778-3767 for information specific to Poetry Night.