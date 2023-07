FARMINGTON – City Lights North is hosting a final performance from this summer’s performing arts camp held in Farmington. The final performance, a dance and music showcase by youth performers from Maine and Boston, will be held on Sunday, July 16, at 3 p.m. at the Emery Theatre. Admission is free and all ages are welcomed. The performance will include many styles of dance, song, instrumental music, and maybe even a pirate number!