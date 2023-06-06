City Lights North offers summer performing arts camp, registration on July 1

FARMINGTON – City Lights North will be hosting a free summer performing arts camp for youth ages 6 to 18. Registration is Saturday, July 1 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 231 Broadway in Farmington.

The program will run every day including Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 2 through July 16. The final performance will be held on Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m. at the Emery Theatre.

Teachers include Braun Dapper, hip hop; Hershey Bliss, Carribbean/dance hall; Russell Ferguson, krump; Megatron, popping/ticking; Maude Warshaw, modern; Adrienne Hawkins, modern/jazz; Chu Ling, traditional Chinese; Zakyia Watkins, art; and Duggan Hill, fencing/theatre.

Any COVID rules will be set right before camp begins, based on CDC recommendations and the rate of transmission in Franklin County at that point.

For more information, call 778-9114 or 617-695-2856