Còig Christmas Concert at 49 Franklin

RUMFORD – The Celtic super-group Còig – Nova Scotia, presents an evening of fiery Celtic holiday music, with lively instrumentals, stirring vocals and festive favorites from their Christmas albums, “Carols” and “Carols Too” on Wednesday December 6 at 49 Franklin in Rumford at 7 p.m. There will also be a special monetary holiday collection for the Old School Food Pantry for those who would like to donate.

An exceptional show from start to finish, Còig brings various influences to their Celtic holiday mix ranging from Folk, Classical, to Swing, giving your favorite carols a fresh and original sound. The quartet features four accomplished multi-instrumentalists and award-winning musicians, Rachel Davis, Darren McMullen, and special guests Margie Beaton and Thierry Clouette. Celebrate the season in style with one of Atlantic Canada’s premiere Celtic supergroups as they take concert goers on a musical journey with their renditions of timeless Christmas classics, brimming instrumentals and high-energy original tunes.

“Carols is exceptional, from start to finish. And, sure, it’s overall a Celtic set, but the band brings a multitude of influences to the music which not only keeps the whole thing sounding fresh and original, but should also draw in some folks more partial to Folk, Classical, Contemporary Pop, and there’s even a little bit of Swing. The musicianship and vocals are perfect, there’s a nice balance of instrumental and vocal pieces and ‘Carols’ is a robust 57.5 minutes long (no skimpy wish sandwich here). Hard to pick favorites, since it’s all so good, but the opener—’Carol Of The Celts’—grabbed me when Còig shifted into high gear about 2 minutes in. And if “Swingle Jingle Bells” doesn’t put a smile on your face, I think there might be something wrong with you. Just sayin’.” – stubbyschristmas.com

Doors at 49 Franklin open at 6 p.m. for social, seating and pub menu, and show starts at 8 p.m. Special advance price tickets are $25 and are currently selling at All That Jazz, downtown Rumford and online at www.49franklin.com day of show price is $30 at the door. There will be pub food menu available and a cash bar (49 Franklin is a cash only venue). The concert will take place on the lower level, enter at the ramp or you can park on the upper level and walk in the building to take the stairs to the lower level. Enter parking lots on the right side of the building.