Coig Christmas concert to benefit heating fund Dec. 15

FARMINGTON – Old South Church Concerts is offering a Christmas Concert 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 to benefit the Franklin County Ecumenical Heating Fund.

The internationally acclaimed Celtic supergroup, Coig, will bring their Cape Breton music traditions to the church. Guest musician, Thierry Clouette (guitar and foot percussion) will be joining Chrissy Crowley (fiddle), Rachel Davis (fiddle and vocals), and Darren McMullen (multi-instrumentalist) for the Christmas tour.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold on site. $25 by check or online for $26.25 (including convenience fee). See Old South Church Concerts Facebook page for details.

Seating will be limited to 200 this year, due to the high coronavirus rate in Franklin County. In order to keep everyone safe, ticket holders will be required to show proof of vaccination along with an ID at the door, and to wear a mask throughout the concert.

During the concert there will be an opportunity to support a local need by making a donation to the ECU HEAT “50 for $50” program, which helps struggling neighbors in Franklin County receive a delivery of oil, kerosene, propane, pellets or firewood for only $50. ECU HEAT pays the balance due on 300-400 deliveries each winter, thanks to many generous donations and grants. Checks payable to ECU HEAT may be mailed to FAEM/ECU HEAT, P.O. BOX 188, West Farmington, ME 04992, or brought to the concert for donation. Up to $5,000 of all donations received by Dec. 28 will be matched by Sandy River Charitable Foundation. Old South Church is located at 235 Main Street, Farmington, Maine 0493