Còig Christmas Concert to benefit Rumford food pantry

RUMFORD – Còig is excited to kick off their annual run of Celtic Christmas Concerts. They are one of Atlantic Canada’s most exciting Celtic traditional groups and will perform their popular Christmas Concert at 49 Franklin in Rumford on Sunday, December 11, at 7:00 p.m. A monetary collection will be taken at the intermission to benefit the Old School Food Pantry located at the former St. Johns School in Rumford.

With the fiery Celtic high-energy style as its musical core, Còig easily shifts between century-old tunes of past generations to original and upbeat compositions, featuring the band’s range of over a dozen instruments (vocals, fiddles, guitars, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles, and more). With driving tunes, haunting songs and infectious energy, Còig is an unparalleled music force.

“Sometimes I get tired of wading knee-deep through reindeer poop looking for the genuine Christmas music treasures. But, when you find those sparkly diamonds, it’s suddenly all worthwhile. “Carols” by Còig is just such a gem. And, true enough, as it was released last year, I should have found it then (though, in my defense, news from Canada seems to come with a built-in time delay). “Carols” is exceptional, from start to finish. And, sure, it’s overall a Celtic set, but the band brings a multitude of influences to the music which not only keeps the whole thing sounding fresh and original, but should also draw in some folks more partial to Folk, Classical, Contemporary Pop, and there’s even a little bit of Swing. The musicianship and vocals are perfect, there’s a nice balance of instrumental and vocal pieces and “Carols” is a robust 57.5 minutes long (no skimpy wish sandwich here). Hard to pick favorites, since its all so good, but the opener–“Carol Of The Celts”–grabbed me when Còig shifted into high gear about 2 minutes in. And if “Swingle Jingle Bells” doesn’t put a smile on your face, I think there might be something wrong with you. Just sayin’.” – stubbyschristmas.com

The show takes place at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater in Rumford Sunday Dec. 11 with doors opening at 5:30 for social seating and full pub menu, and show at 7:00 p.m. Advanced tickets are $25 and available downtown Rumford at All That Jazz, and online at www.49franklin.com. Tickets in advance are recommended as the group is known to sell out all over. Tickets day of show are $30. Enter at the right side of the building, the show will be on the first level in the grand front room. If you park in the upper lot you can enter through the theater.