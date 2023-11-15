Coig’s Christmas tour warms local homes

FARMINGTON – Old South Church Concert Series is excited to bring the world renown Celtic band Coig back to Farmington for the annual ECU Heat Share Fuel Assistance Fund Christmas concert that benefits Franklin County residents on Tuesday, December 5. Coig has helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for the local Fuel Assistance since including Old South Church in their “Coig Christmas” tour many years ago. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for general admission $25, Seniors (65+) and students $20. It is strongly suggested to purchase tickets online through Eventbrite , or reserved by calling/texting 207-491-5919 or emailing oldsouthchurchconcerts@gmail.com. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door as seating allows. Cash or checks are accepted payments at the door for reserved tickets or walk-ins. The Old South Church Main Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

Forty percent of the concert’s ticket sales will benefit the Fuel Assistance Fund. A collection will be taken at the beginning of the second half of the concert to benefit the Fuel Assistance Fund. The Sandy River Charitable Foundation has issued a matching grant up to $5000. The goal for the benefit concert is to meet the match of $5000 and hopefully exceed it. As a non-profit organization, all donations paid by check will be acknowledged with a letter of thanks for tax purposes. Rev Susan Crane indicated that there have been more applications for assistance than at this time last year, and with less federal assistance funds available the need will be greater. Last winter ECU Heat Share deliveries were made to 279 households throughout Franklin County, helping to warm 521 individuals. That was a total of $76,564.59 worth of fuel delivered. Each household paid a $50 Share toward the cost by attaching a $50 Money Order to their application. The remainder of $62,664.59 was paid by Ecu Heat. The generosity of our community members helps make it possible for us to help keep all our neighbors warm. Crane also said “Last year a lot of extra federal HEAP funding was also available to cover heating needs. The amount of federal fuel assistance this winter will be significantly smaller, so donations to ECU Heat will be needed to help warm more homes. Applications are available at Western Maine Community Action in E. Wilton at the Service Center and may be filled in on the spot, if you bring a $50 Money Order payable to your fuel vendor. Once approved, WMCA will send each application to the identified fuel vendor for delivery. If a household is almost out of fuel and cannot pay the $50 Share, churches and town offices in Franklin County have copies of the application and may be able to assist with the $50 Share. Deliveries began on November 1 and will continue through March 31, 2024.” Donations can be mailed directly to: ECU Heat, P.O. Box 188, W. Farmington, ME 04992. Checks payable to FAEM/ECU Heat.

Nova Scotia’s Còig presents an evening of fiery Celtic holiday music, with lively instrumentals, stirring vocals and festive favorites from their Christmas albums, “Carols” and “Carols Too”. Celebrate the season in style with one of Atlantic Canada’s premiere Celtic supergroups as they take concert goers on a musical journey with their renditions of timeless Christmas classics, brimming instrumentals and high-energy original tunes. An exceptional show from start to finish, Còig brings various influences into their Celtic holiday mix ranging from Folk, Classical, to Swing, giving your favorite carols a fresh and original sound. The quartet features four accomplished multi-instrumentalists and award-winning musicians, Rachel Davis, Darren McMullen, and special guests Margie Beaton and Thierry Clouette.

“Carols is exceptional, from start to finish. And, sure, it’s overall a Celtic set, but the band brings a multitude of influences to the music which not only keeps the whole thing sounding fresh and original but should also draw in some folks more partial to Folk, Classical, Contemporary Pop, and there’s even a little bit of Swing. The musicianship and vocals are perfect, there’s a nice balance of instrumental and vocal pieces and “Carols” is a robust 57.5 minutes long (no skimpy wish sandwich here). Hard to pick favorites, since it’s all so good, but the opener–“Carol Of The Celts”–grabbed me when Còig shifted into high gear about 2 minutes in. And if “Swingle Jingle Bells” doesn’t put a smile on your face, I think there might be something wrong with you. Just sayin’.” —stubbyschristmas.com