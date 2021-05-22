Community art project “RANGELEY ROCKS ME” Traveling Rocks

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts continues the Community Art Project with “Rangeley Rocks ME,” a new geo-tagging project where people paint rocks, place them somewhere, photograph, and post their locations on the Rangeley Rocks ME Facebook page. Another person will eventually find the painted rock and take it with them on their travels afterwards they too will place it someplace else, photograph, and post its new location.

Rangeley Rocks Guidelines: Please submit at least two rocks, one large and one small, more submissions

are allowed. One rock would be a large flat rock (minimum of 6″ x 10″) suitable for stacking in a cairn, or tower of stacked rocks. For the large flat rock artists should focus the decorative painting around the edge so stacking will not obscure the design. The other rock should be smaller, suitable for traveling. The painting on this rock could cover the entire top side.

All rocks should be cleaned well by scrubbing with soap and water before painting. Allow them to dry for a day before painting, so the paint will adhere well. Paint should be acrylic.

Rock Submission: small rocks can be submitted anytime by dropping off in the alley to the left of the Lakeside Theater. Large rocks need to be dropped off before June 16 at the Lakeside Theater office Monday-Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or by dropping in the alley to the left of the Theater.

After the rocks are submitted, the RFA will affix a label to the bottom with info and a QR code where photos can be posted, and apply a clear coat to the top and bottom for protection. Artists and their rocks will be photographed together at the stacking ceremony at noon on July 3. We will display the rocks in the alley all summer and enjoy watching their travels on the Facebook page.

For more information visit the “Rangeley Rocks ME” group on Facebook.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.