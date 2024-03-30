Community mural to tell story of “How Humanity Managed To Save the Planet”

WATERVILLE – In recognition of Earth Day 2024, community members of all ages are invited to create a moving mural that illustrates the story of “How Humanity Managed To Save the Planet.”

This special event, co-sponsored by the Mid-Maine Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby and arts collaborative Waterville Creates, will take place in the lobby of the Paul J. Schupf Art Center in downtown Waterville, on Sunday, April 21, from noon to 3 p.m., a day before Earth Day.

Artist Lucky Platt of Burnham, Maine will be on hand to help artists of all ages who are invited to pitch in with various art and craft materials that will be provided. A unique, hand-cranked device (aptly named “Crankie”) enables the story to unfold.

“This community art build project illustrates how humanity ends up saving the Earth through a combination of determination, cooperation, love, science, ingenuity, and sane policy,” said Mid-Maine CCL Co-Chair Cynthia Stancioff.

A simultaneous activity planting flower and vegetable seeds in small containers will take place. Commented CCL volunteer Barbara Bowling, “A seed represents hope, and this will provide participants with a take-home token of the resilience of Nature.”

This event is free and open to the public. To explore CCL, visit https://citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com. To learn about Lucky, see All the Better to Hear You With – Maine Home + Design; and for a full schedule of Waterville Creates events, visit Events – Waterville Creates. For information regarding the April 21 event, call (207) 320-5022.