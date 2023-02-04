Conflict over film leads to cancellation of Farmington Silent Film Festival

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Silent Film Festival, originally scheduled for February, has been canceled. The Maine Silent Film Festival will be held in the summer of 2023.

Event organizer and Harpodeon founder W. Dustin Allgood said that the Emery Community Arts Center, a subsidiary of the University of Maine at Farmington, objected to the initial LGBTQ+ program, particularly the trans feature of the evening. Allgood said that the feature is very likely the earliest screen emergence of trans representation.

“The film is a product of its era and not without objectionable content, but within the context of our present era, erasing trans history is exactly what is being attempted,” Allgood said. “Libraries are being defunded for including trans material and drag performers are being threatened with death—even here in Farmington, they had to cancel performing at this year’s Pride for fear of their safety.”

“Though the lineup was changed and the film was no longer scheduled to appear at Emery, they continued to object to the film merely existing and, little more than six weeks out, we were forced to cancel the event,” Allgood continued. “We are very disappointed that we could not host the event in Farmington as we wanted to. I am a UMF alumnus myself but unfortunately it just was not possible.”

The University of Maine at Farmington provided a statement with regards to the event conflicts. “The Emery Community Arts Center and UMF strongly support LGBTQ+ rights, and have a strong history of and commitment to featuring LGBTQ+ artists and creative works in the arts spaces on campus. The Emery Center and the university are also strongly committed to racial justice and equality, and therefore requested that the Farmington Silent Film Festival remove films from their proposed program that presented actors in blackface. It is unfortunate that the University couldn’t come to an agreement on this issue with the provider of the event. We welcome engagement and partnerships with community members on arts programming and events that are collaborative and in the spirit of supporting the values of the university.”

The festival is now set for July 24 and 25 at the historic Alamo Theatre in Bucksport, Maine.

The Alamo Theatre is one of the few surviving cinemas in operation in the silent era and it is one of the oldest in Maine, having opened in 1916. The Alamo was once the host of the Northeast Silent Film Festival, one of the country’s premier silent festivals, now sadly defunct. The Maine Silent Film Festival marks a return of silents to the Alamo.

The inaugural Maine Silent Film Festival – hopefully to be an annual event – is in two parts, both featuring a number of shorts and concluding with a feature film. On Monday, July 24, the theme is railroad disasters, and on Tuesday, July 25, it is LGBTQ+ silents.

All the films screened will be accompanied live by pianist Doug Protsik, who has extensive experience in scoring silent films, from Maine all the way to Turkmenistan.

For more information, visit www.silentmaine.com