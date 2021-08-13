CV’s indoor/outdoor artist reception today

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center is having an

indoor/outdoor artist reception planned for this Friday, August 13, from 3:30-5. Guests can come inside to pick up a beverage and individual plate, browse the art and mingle on the patio.

Come see the beautiful art we have for this summer show! Art by Betsy Bass, Peggy Bishop, Dorothy Breen, Bailey DeBiase, Carly Roberts, Marguerite Robicheau, Lucia Swallow, Carol Tanner, Jill Snyder Wallace.

There is music on the beach at Sugarloaf from 4-8 p.m. so we are hoping the public will stop at the library first and be able to enjoy both events!