Damian McGinty to perform concert in Rumford, Oct. 27

RUMFORD – Glee actor, Celtic Thunder vocalist and international performer Damian McGinty will deliver a very special concert Thursday October 27th at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater in Rumford as part of his 2022 “Live In The Moment” tour. McGinty is a multi-genre singer/songwriter from Derry, Northern Ireland, who now calls Nashville his home. He currently splits his time as an independent solo artist and a principal performer for the internationally renowned group Celtic Thunder, sprinkled in with acting jobs and other pursuits.

Whether performing at the White House, on TV in his role as Rory Flanagan on Glee, on the big screen as a leading actor, on CDs and DVDs and on tour with Celtic Thunder, or at a house concert for an intimate crowd of fifty people, Damian’s smooth baritone-to-tenor vocals and stirring harmonies, contagious stage energy and charisma, and kind, generous spirit make him a fan favorite. After Scot Grassette of 49 Franklin was approached by McGinty’s management team he said, “We’re very fortunate to have such a powerhouse of a performer reaching out to us. I think the people of the River Valley will be blown away by this incredible vocalist, this is a very special opportunity, and one not to be missed”. People are encouraged to check out his new album “Moments” and other projects on his website www.damianmcginty.com

Over the years Damian’s career has taken him around the world on nearly two dozen tours through the United States, Canada, Australia, and more, including nine tours with Celtic Thunder and five self-managed solo tours. He has performed in two seasons of Glee, one season of The Glee Project, was the lead in the family Christmas movie Santa Fake, was a feature performer in eight Celtic Thunder PBS specials, a highlighted performer in two additional PBS specials, and appears on eight Celtic Thunder DVDs. He has appeared solo and as part of an ensemble in a dozen Celtic Thunder CDs, and as an independent artist has released three full-length CDs, four EPs, and multiple singles. His voice is featured in the Circle Round storytelling podcast The Piper and The Pooka. With Celtic Thunder he performed at the White House and Madison Square Garden, and as a solo artist he was featured as Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month on The Today Show.

This super special concert will take place in 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater in Rumford on Thursday, October 27. As usual for Damian’s concerts there are 3 levels of admission. The show starts at 8:00 pm, doors open for general admission at 7:30 p.m. for social, seating and available full pub menu, and general admission tickets are $35. There will be a special 6:00 p.m. “Meet and Greet, and tickets are $60. At 5:00 p.m. you can come for the “Sound Check and Meet and Greet” for $100, these are limited and tend to fly out the door so don’t wait or you may miss out. All admissions are only available on Damian’s website, dmcgfall2022.ticketleap.com/rumfordme/ There is also a link on the buy tickets page at www.49franklin.com Enter the theater at the upper back parking lot. 49 Franklin is a cash only venue.