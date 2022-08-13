‘Dana and Friends’ perform at PACC Aug. 17

PHILLIPS – “Dana and Friends,” a magic and ventriloquist show, will be performing at The Phillips Area Community Center Building (The Old Gym) located at 21 Depot St. in Phillips on Aug. 17, 2022.

The show starts at 3 p.m. Dana’s act has several puppets including a giant bird named “Pee Wee” who is almost as tall as Dana himself! In addition to his puppet friends, Dana will present juggling, surprise paper cutting and mind boggling magic tricks!

Dana and his friends perform throughout New England at schools, churches, fairs, and festivals, and provide fun and excitement for the entire family. This show is sponsored by The P.A.C.C. and admission is free. Bring the entire family to enjoy the fun and hilarious antics of Dana and his puppet friends.