Dance academy offers virtual performance experience for students

RANGELEY — The Lakeside Dance Academy will present a Virtual Dance Concert for 2021 – an event that is all about providing a quality student experience but is not open to the public – at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley on April 10. Each class will have a separate time slot in the theater that day. Each student group will perform their dance with full costumes, lighting design and professional sound. The individual dances will be videoed and made available to a larger audience after the fact. Only limited family members and friends will be invited during each time slot to keep numbers low and children and volunteers safe. LDA has been providing dance instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop and point since 1986. LDA is sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. FMI on the RFA and their programming, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.