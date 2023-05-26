Darby Sabin & Friends to perform full-band hometown debut

FARMINGTON – On Saturday, June 3, Darby Sabin returns to Farmington to play The Farmhouse Beer Garden – this time to debut her band Darby & Friends to the hometown crowd, celebrating them with the community that cultivated her.

The event will take on multiple forms with full band blast-offs to acoustic echoes of Darby Sabin songs, and a special Grateful Dead/Allman Brothers set! Complete with fire-spinning performances, an epic light show and giveaways, this will be a groundbreaking show never-before seen in Farmington. Get ready!

DS&F is an innovative yet nostalgic female-fronted, Americana ensemble where soul-melting vocals lead an empowering instrumental pulse. DS&F portray their inventive, original take on “Folk, Soul and Bluesy Rock n’ Roll”, while honoring musical legends & cultivating new trails through a diverse sonic landscape. The interplay of Sabin’s acoustic guitar rhythms with Danny Circharo’s melismatic electric guitar melodies creates a foundation for Max Chase (keys), Kailey Zercher (violin), Jason Lilly (bass) & Nick Baldoumas (drums) to combine the beautiful intricacies of front-porch folk with ripping rock & soul. Sabin’s impassioned lyrics shine brightest when supported by her “friends'” captivating improvisational complexities. Their modern power-anthem “Together We Try” from Throne of Thorns inspires us all to embrace the collective struggle – while encapsulating the camaraderie among Darby & Friends, and the community that surrounds them. Come join the family!

Sabin has been playing in Franklin County since her formative years, and elsewhere with various projects. She has expanded her performances with a diverse collective of musicians from all over, growing her musical reach & vision. From welcoming members of the Gregg Allman Band and Spin Doctors into Darby & Friends, to playing with members of the Grateful Dead and the Neville Brothers for audiences from Portland to NYC, this has been a year of collaboration and creative connections.

After opening in the Summer of 2020, Sabin kicked off the live music programming at The Farmhouse Beer Garden – Farmington’s premier outdoor venue for food, friends & fun. In the last three years, The Farmhouse has established itself as a great place to experience a diverse lineup of live music, and comfortable connections by the fire with fresh food and craft beverages from all over Maine & beyond. June 3 will be a fulfilling presentation of the hard-work and achievements of both Darby Sabin & the Beer Garden over the last few years. Let’s celebrate!

Showtime is 6 p.m. at 926 Farmington Falls Road in Farmington, ME. Lawn chairs are welcome for the field viewing area.