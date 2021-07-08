David Mallett next up on Whistle Stop Concert Series for July 18

FARMINGTON – Live concerts continue this summer as part of the Whistle Stop Concert Series, with singer and songwriter David Mallett performing at 3 p.m. on July 18.

All concerts are in person, taking place on the Narrow Gauge Drivein stage located behind the cinema. The events feature a full PA sound system and large, 28-by-56 foot projected concert image.

This summer’s schedule is as follows:

July 18 – Singer/songwriter David Mallett and the full band at 3 p.m.

July 24 – National indie singer Ryan Montbleau at 7 p.m. Opening the evening will be artist Jason Spooner.

Aug. 7 – Grateful Dead tribute band, the Maine Dead Project. Time to be announced closer to the event.

Aug. 14 – Longtime favorites Dave Gutter and the Rustic Overtones. Time to be announced closer to the event.