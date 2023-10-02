David Mallett performance at the Vienna Union Hall

VIENNA – David Mallett, storyteller, poet, and song-crafter, brings his special brand of traditional music to the Vienna Union Hall (5 Vienna Mountain Road) on Saturday, October 14 at 3 p.m. The Vienna Union Hall is one of western Maine’s hidden gems and a wonderful complement to David Mallett and his band.

David Mallett hails from a small town in northern Maine, and in a career that spans four decades, his music has traveled to all corners of the world. His songs have been recorded by more than 150 artists, including Pete Seeger, Alison Krauss, John Denver, Emmylou Harris, even the Muppets, and his “Garden Song” has become an American folk classic. He has performed throughout America and Europe. The Bangor Daily News recognized him as one of the 58 most memorable Mainers of the 20th Century and the readers of FOLKWAX (folkwax.com) honored him with both 2003 Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Artist in Me”.

Tickets are available in advance ($25) at viennaunionhall.org/arts-and-events (recommended as we expect a sell-out crowd) or $30 at the door day of the concert. For more information about this concert or about joining the Vienna Union Hall Association, please reach out to Tim Davis at viennaunionhall@gmail.com