DDG’s 30th anniversary Book Remembrances

FARMINGTON — DDG turns 30 on May 1. They’re not sure whether to count 2020 twice or not at all, so they’re splitting the difference and going with once. One thing they do know how to count is their appreciation for their customers whose support has allowed them to survive not only for three decades, but also through over a year of pandemic challenges. They want to thank the community for their past and continued support of DDG.

As part of marking their 30th anniversary they are looking for Book Remembrances. They are seeking customers to submit responses with a book purchased from DDG some time over the last 30 years which was meaningful. Also include in the submission why that book was impactful.

Send book remembrance to info@ddgbooks.com. All entries will be posted on their website and everyone who sends a remembrance will receive a special commemorative gift from the store.