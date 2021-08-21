Dead River Area Historical Society to host an Ice cream social

STRATTON – The Dead River Area Historical Society in Stratton, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday September 4 and Sunday September 5. Join the society on September 5, for an Ice Cream Social from 1 to 3 p.m. and with ice cream you can enjoy a Brownie Alamode made and served by volunteers. Charlie Bruce and Peter Farnsworth will entertain us with a pleasant afternoon of music. This is the bicentennial of Stratton so the music will be from 150 years ago. Free ice cream and music? What could be a better way to spend the last day of the season! Everyone from everywhere welcome. Please bring your own chairs.

Money raised will go to the “Handi-Cap Bathroom Project”

The Dead River Area Historical Society is now open every weekend throughout July and August from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Displays include a collection of old carpentry and logging tools, china, glass, church organ, furniture from native families, a complete schoolroom, a memorial room to the “lost” towns of Flagstaff and Dead River, the lineage of several native families, and a host of memorabilia from native homesteads.

For more information call Mary Henderson at: 246-2271.