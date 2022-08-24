Defending the Dark to show at Rangeley Lakeside Theater

RANGELEY – On October 14, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust will host the dark sky film, Defending the Dark at the Lakeside Theater. The documentary premiered at the 2022 Maine International Film Festival in July with record crowds. Defending the Dark educates viewers on why it is crucial to preserve dark sky areas, emphasizing the unique dark sky environment of the north Maine woods.

Defending the Dark uses the designated dark sky areas in northern Maine as examples of natural, dark sky environments to educate the public on why dark skies are essential. The film seeks to motivate viewers to shift their habits and take action to reduce light pollution in their communities. Dark sky conservation benefits wildlife and their habitats. It benefits human health, saves energy, and reduces costs.

There will be two showings of Defending the Dark, with each show paired with an abbreviated Stellarium show presented by Northern Stars Planetarium.

RLHT is sponsoring Rangeley Lakes Regional School students to be able to attend at no cost. Tickets are on sale at rlht.org/events. All proceeds will further the conserving the dark sky of the Rangeley Lakes Region.

The filmmaker, Tara Roberts Zabriskie, is the owner of Moosey Productions, which works with organizations on environmental educational videos. Zabriskie has worked on projects for the Massachusetts Audubon Society, The American Hiking Society, and the National Park Service.