Discover fine art and craft in Maine’s Western Mountains: Sugarloaf Art Show, October 7&8

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – As if the spectacular fall foliage along Route 27 and the Carrabassett River in Maine’s western mountains isn’t enough to excite the senses, the 2023 Sugarloaf Art Show offers more, and has become a highlight of the season.

This year’s show, held in conjunction with Skier’s Homecoming at the Sugarloaf Ski Resort in Carrabassett Valley, will feature the work of over 50 Maine artists, including fine oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor painters, wire, wood and stone sculptors, jewelry designers, one of a kind furniture makers, as well as a variety of unique and finely handcrafted gifts from Maine crafters.

The show is sponsored by UpCountry Artists (UCA), with members throughout the state of Maine. UpCountry Artists, a non-profit organization, was formed in 1986 to encourage, support, educate artists, and develop public awareness of the arts in Western Maine. UCA also raises money for scholarships given annually to two local high school graduates preparing to move on to study art or a related field. For more information about UCA and the scholarship program, please visit www.upcountryartists.com.

The Sugarloaf Art Show will be held in the Sugarloaf Base Lodge, and is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.