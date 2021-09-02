Dueling Pianos at Rumford’s 49 Franklin

RUMFORD – The area’s first Dueling Pianos show will be presented at 49 Franklin Friday, Sept. 10 in the front room first level. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for social, pub menu and first come seating. Show will start promptly at 8 p.m. Since the late ’80s the dueling piano format has been wildly successful all over the US and beyond. It succeeds because it is a unique form of live entertainment that directly engages the crowd with music and comedy, unlike any other band or comedian.

“49 Franklin in Rumford has been idled to public events since March 2020,” owners Scot and Cindy Grassette said.

They have been hanging on and will feature this special performance as their first in 18 months. Please note, Julia and Aria will be playing indoors in accordance with current CDC recommendations.

Boston native, Julia Chisholm, is a singer, songwriter, and self-taught musician. Performing from a young age Julia developed her unique artistry through listening to strong female vocalists from Aretha Franklin, to Mariah Carey, to Adele. Julia picked up her first instrument, the violin at age eight, and later taught herself piano, drums, bass, and guitar, but the voice soon became her favorite instrument. Julia goes head-to-head with Aria

Madrid, who started playing piano when she was only three years old. Aria is a very talented piano instructor, and teaches in her home in New Hampshire. Each show is unique because it’s all requests, one thing for sure is it’s entertainment value is on-point. You or your friends might possibly get called up for a bit of good-humored fun and unforgettable moments. Some common and popular requests include: Sweet Caroline, I want to Dance with Somebody, Wagon Wheel, Brown Eyed Girls and Bohemian Rhapsody. Sing along with all your friends, grab some pub food and a drink and enjoy the night. Two grand pianos are center with a team of outrageously talented pianists that seem to know every song ever written.

Tickets are $20 and may be available at the door but, get them in advance to be sure you get in. They are currently available on line at www.49franklin.com and hard copies can be found downtown Rumford at All That Jazz on Congress St. The show takes place Friday Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. for social, seating and full pub menu. Please note: 49 Franklin is a cash only venue.