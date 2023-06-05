Eagles tribute band for RFA July fundraiser

RANGELEY – Join your friends and neighbors on July 13 for an evening to support the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. The evening begins with private cocktail receptions at 5:30 p.m., followed by a delicious dessert reception with a cash bar, and then the final event a concert featuring: The Eagles Experience – an Eagles Tribute Band, at the RFA Lakeside Theater. The event is exclusively sponsored by Gary & Jackie Patnode and the Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply.

The Eagles Experience aims to be the most authentic tribute show to the Eagles available today. There are many great bands on the road that market themselves as a “Tribute to the Eagles” or a “Tribute to Eagles music”, but this does not make them an actual “Tribute Show”. With a one-to-one lineup that reflects the Eagles during their heyday in the late 1970s, the members of The Eagles Experience each emulate their respective “Eagle”, playing the correct instrument and singing the songs as sung by their protege.

As a testament to the group’s accuracy and authenticity, they headlined the 2021 “Standin’ on the Corner” Festival in Winslow, Arizona, co-billing with American Idol winner Jake Hoot.

Tickets for our Annual Fundraiser are $100. $60 is the value of your ticket and $40 is a donation to the RFA. All proceeds from this event go toward new seats for the theater. This event will sell out. To reserve your seat and support the arts, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “buy tickets”.