EP Rock’s ELVIS coming to Phillips Area Community Center September 16

PHILLIPS – The Phillips Area Community Center is proud to bring you EP Rocks, an award winning solo Elvis tribute artist from Maine. He will be performing on September 16, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per adult.

EP Rock has competed in some of the most prestigious Elvis competitions in the Northeast and recently placed in the Lake George Elvis Festival in 2014. He took first place and won his division in the 50’s category for 2017, and was also a special award recipient at Reflections of the King in 2013 and 2015. He does a wide range of Elvis music and does all eras. Everything from the sound tracks that are used to the sound equipment and authentic costumes are top quality. The artist is a trained vocalist and accomplished musician, and plays along with the sound tracks when appropriate to create a more realistic experience beyond a typical karaoke-style performance.

Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages available.