Farmington Public Library hosting local author Sarah Carlson, April 27

FARMINGTON – Join the community for a book launch with local Maine author and photographer Sarah Carlson. The event will take place Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m., at the Farmington Public Library.

Sarah Carlson will read selected pieces from two of her books, In the Currents of Quiet and Tender Light Softens and talk about her process of healing through writing and outdoor adventures with her grandson, Otto, to whom Tender Light Softens is dedicated to. Both books will be available for purchase, at $20 for one book, $30 for both.

“Sarah Carlson’s poetry reveals a deeply personal yet universal journey; a path of healing that leads to union with the Divine. Her words are medicine.” – Daniel Gibbons, D.O.

“With her gently uplifting poetry and photographs, set in the sylvan foothills of western Maine, Sarah Carlson invites the reader to be present, to become aware of grandeur and beauty, to come to terms with pain and loss, and to know the experience of health.” – Jonathan M. Borkum, Ph.D.

Sarah Carlson developed her unique poetic voice as she began to process the sudden death of her husband, Barry, both therapeutically and out in the natural world. She combines her writing with photography of scenes from her outdoor adventures in her home state of Maine and other wild places. She has two previous independently published books that were designed and edited by Angela Werner of Hohne-Werner Design. The Radiance of Change was published in 2018 and In the Currents of Quiet in April of 2020. Her third book, Tender Light Softens: When the Deep Places Speak, contains work that was written through the pandemic. It was published by Golden Dragonfly Press in October of 2022.