Farmington Public Library presents: Debra Spark author talk, April 3

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library will host award-winning Maine author Debra Spark on April 3 at 6 p.m. in the Holman Room. Spark will discuss her new book “Discipline,” which is inspired by the life and family of famous painter Walt Kuhn and ties in the scandal-ridden Elan boarding school in Maine that was forced to shut down in 2011.

“Discipline” weaves together three different narratives that span almost a century. From the book description: “From an inhumane boarding school in Maine in the late 1970s to a contemporary Boston art appraiser struggling with raising a teen to the long-lost love letters between a painter and his wife, Discipline is a propulsive literary mystery about family strife and devotion, ambition and authorship, and the abiding and mysterious power of art.”

Debra Spark is a Yale graduate and Professor at Colby College, and her other recent publications include “Unknown Caller,” a novel picked for the 2017 READ ME series, as well as “And Then Something Happened,” a collection of short fiction stories. In addition to her fiction writing she has spent a decade writing about home, art, and design for magazines like Maine Home and Design, Decor Maine, Down East, and New England Home.

Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, and can be personally signed by the author at the event. This talk is free and open to all members of the community, and we hope you will join us at the Farmington Public Library on Wednesday, April 3 at 6 p.m.