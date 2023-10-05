Farmington Public Library presents Maine poet Jeri Theriault

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library will be hosting Maine poet Jeri Theriault on Tuesday, October 17, at 5 p.m. Theriault will be reading from and discussing her latest poetry collection, Self-Portrait as Homestead.

Self-Portrait as Homestead delves into the rich tapestry of family and heritage, with specific focus on the Franco-American culture Theriault experienced growing up in Waterville, Maine. The collection draws its motif from actual street addresses, infusing a deep sense of place and history. It also contemplates the roles and constraints placed on women, offering a powerful exploration of identity and self-discovery.

In addition to her literary pursuits, Jeri Theriault brings in a wealth of experience as an educator, having taught high school English for 34 years. She has also served as the English Department Head at the International School of Prague. Theriault’s artistic talents extend beyond the written word, as she is also an accomplished collage artist. Her own artwork, “Ancestress,” graces the cover of Self-Portrait as Homestead.

This event will also feature Jeri Theriault’s husband, Philip Carlsen, who will provide brief music interludes on cello. Carlsen taught in the music department at the University of Maine at Farmington for 33 years.

Leslie Ullman offers high praise for Self-Portrait as Homestead, noting that the poems “reclaim the flare of self-ness that has been tamped in women over many generations.” Ullman applauds Theriault’s ability to give voice to the generations of women who have sought to break free from societal constraints.

For more information about Jeri Theriault and her works, please visit her website at jeritheriault.com. For more information about this event, please contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312.