Farmington Public Library to host author Karla Jordan, May 10

FARMINGTON – Join Maine author Karla Jordan as she talks about her book The Road to Marietta. The event will take place Wednesday, May 10, 5:30 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library.

The Road to Marietta tells the story of a resilient young girl who must survive and endure the obstacles of life. It’s the summer of 1930, and August Violet Finnegan longs for a normal life that she will never have. As the daughter of a moonshine runner who’s decided she’s more of a burden than anything else, August has to learn how to grow up quickly when her father makes a deal that will uproot her life and change everything for her.

Karla Jordan is a native Mainer, having grown up in Norridgewock and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School. She now resides in Madison, Maine with her husband, Dana. She has been writing since she was ten years old as well as reading everything she can get her hands on.

Karla writes general fiction as well as historical fiction. Her debut novel, Cartwheels in the Dark, was published in December of 2021, as well as The Road to Marietta in 2022.