Farmington Public Library to host Barn Quilt Author Talk and workshop

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library is hosting an Author Talk by Saskia Reinholt on Wednesday, March 20 at 5 p.m., followed by a Barn Quilt Workshop with Saskia on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public art takes on a new look in Rural Maine with the Barn Quilt Trail, a project of the High Peaks Creative Council. While the Barn Quilt Trail has been established for a few years now, a new book takes a deep dive into the background of the quilts.

Written by Saskia Reinholt, the HPCC executive director, and filled with exquisitely detailed photographs from Cynthia and John Orcutt, Legacy: The Barn Quilt Trail in Maine’s High Peaks takes a walk-through Franklin and Somerset counties. Highlighting the barn quilts, the traditional quilt patterns on display, and some of the histories of the region, Legacy is a beautiful book that tells a charming story.

The book talk will take you on a tour of the history of barn paintings and the creation of the Maine barn quilt trail through a colorful slideshow with author and artist Saskia Reinholt. Books will be available, and all proceeds go to the non-profit organization the High Peaks Creative Council.

Since 2019, Reinholt has worked with local schools and community-based organizations to host free barn quilt mural workshops in order to establish a community made public art trail. Over 900 participants, including 600 local students, have helped create the Maine Barn Quilt Trail across Franklin and Somerset Counties.

Please join us at Farmington Public Library on Saturday, April 27 for a Barn Quilt Class. Each participant will create their own barn quilt to take home and display either outdoors or indoors. Students will be able to choose from two sizes and a wide variety of designs and colors. Cost includes all supplies and instruction by Saskia Reinholt, creator of the Maine Barn Quilt Trail. Students will learn about the history of barn paintings, color theory, drafting a quilt block, and painting techniques. All materials are exterior grade and carefully selected.

A $60 deposit is required to hold your spot. Any remainder of the cost will be paid by the day of class. Registration and deposit can be made at www.saskiareinholt.com/classes, or you can Venmo @Saskia-Reinholt, or mail a check to: Saskia Reinholt 4 maple Lane, Avon, ME 04966

The 1’x1′ is $60 and will take approximately 3-4 hours to complete. The 2’x2′ is $120 and will take approximately 6 hours to complete.

The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a lunch break. Please plan to pack a lunch or order takeout locally.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact Saskia at 207-313-4878 or email reinholtgallery@gmail.com. Farmington Public Library is located at 117 Academy Street, Farmington.