Farmington Public Library to host Evolution in an Hour presentation with UMF alumnus Bill Portela

FARMINGTON – Maine author Bill Portela will be presenting his talk “Evolution in an Hour” at the Farmington Public Library on Wednesday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m.

During this presentation Portela will take the audience on a journey through time, spanning over 5 billion years, to examine the emergence of various species and behaviors. He will shed light on the reasons for their failures and explore the factors that enable their flourishing. “Evolution in an Hour” will offer an opportunity for people to contemplate the role of evolution within their personal, spiritual framework, themes which are explored in Portela’s book The Eleventh Layer.

Portela is a UMF alumni, published author, educator, wildlife rehabilitator, and nature photographer. His extensive experience makes him a knowledgeable and engaging speaker. Whether you are a science enthusiast, avid reader, or simply curious about the world around us, “Evolution in an Hour” will be an entertaining event. Please join the Farmington Public Library on Wednesday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. for this fascinating presentation.