Farmington Public Library to host local author, Dale Potter-Clark, September 30

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library will host a book talk by local historian and author, Dale Potter-Clark, on Saturday, September 30, at 11am. Potter-Clark will discuss her new historical novel about the Underground Railroad titled Escape from Bunker Hill which tells a story about a Maine couple that moves to Jacksonville, FL to help enslaved people escape north. A group of four refugees travel along 1,500 miles of the eastern seaboard until they reach Portland, Maine then proceed further north to Hallowell and other towns in Central Maine.

“Although the main characters Dr. Joseph and Myra Mitchell existed, their tale in my novel comes from my imagination,” Potter-Clark says. “I was inspired when researching their ‘real’ home in Readfield and evidence led me to suspect they’d been involved in the Underground Railroad. It is challenging to find proof that most anyone was involved in the secretive and dangerous movement so I did not find confirmation that Mitchells were – even after speaking to some of their descendants – but their story would not leave my head and this novel is the result.” Potter-Clark further explains that a thirty-five page appendix, with pictures, provides information about the real Mitchells plus actual abolitionists, events, places, publications, and organizations she included in the novel.

Copies of Escape from Bunker Hill will be available for sale at the event at which time Potter-Clark will sign them on request. Those who wish to purchase the book before the event can do so via readfieldmaine.blogspot.com. For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312.