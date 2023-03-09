Farmington Public Library to host Maine author Anne B. Gass

FARMINGTON – Join Maine author and historian Anne B. Gass for a book talk as she discusses her novel, We Demand: The Suffrage Road Trip. The event will take place on March 29, 6 p.m., at the Farmington Public Library.

We Demand: The Suffrage Road Trip is about two Swedish immigrants, Ingeborg Kindstedt and Maria Kindberg, who, in the summer of 1915, leave San Francisco for Washington DC on a desperate and dangerous mission to demand an amendment to the US Constitution enfranchising women. Along the way, they encounter unexpected allies and dangerous obstacles that get them lost in the Nevada desert and stuck in the mud in Kansas. Can they arrive in DC at the appointed day and time?

Much of Anne B. Gass’s passion for women’s rights history comes from the women who fought so hard and long for equality. She loves finding and telling stories of courageous women in history, such as her great-grandmother, who was a women’s rights activist and the inspiration

for Gass’s novel, Voting Down the Rose: Florence Brooks Whitehouse and Maine’s Fight for Woman Suffrage, published in 2014. In 2015, while doing research for We Demand: The Suffrage Road Trip, Anne B. Gass was led on a cross-country journey, retracing the route intrepid suffrage activists had taken a century before.

Anne B. Gass speaks frequently on her research in hopes of inspiring others to continue efforts to win equality for women.