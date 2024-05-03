Farmington Public Library to host Maine author Philip C. Baker

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library is hosting an author talk with Philip C. Baker as he discusses his debut novel Hunger Hill. This event will be hosted in the Holman Room of the library on Thursday, May 16 at 6 p.m.

Baker is a seasoned traveler whose life experiences range from managing a drill rig in Nevada to sailing on Caso Bay as a young boy. While living in Southern Maine he wrote Hunger Hill, a thrilling narrative with colorful Maine characters who navigate an action packed mystery set in our very own Portland, Maine. Hunger Hill follows Detective Basil Keene as he tracks down the rookie hitwoman Silk Rhenko whose mistakes have resulted in multiple homicides. It’s up to Detective Keene and his unlikely partner Eileen Mack, an underage bartender at the local Sully’s Tap, to catch up with her before more murders occur.

We hope to see you at this event to discuss Hunger Hill, which will be available for sale and signing by the author. All are welcome to this free event, and light refreshments will be served. For more information or to check out Hunger Hill before the event call the library at 207-778-4312 or stop by 117 Academy Street in Farmington.