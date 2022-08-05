Found Object Faerie House contest August 19

PHILLIPS – Wonderland Children’s Festival, a part of Phillips’ Old Home Days, is presenting its first “Found Objects Faerie House Contest at 43 Main street in Phillips.” Starting Friday, August 19, at 1 p.m., bring your unusual found objects to the designated faerie house tent and create your winning entry. Entries from people of all ages will be accepted until 1 p.m. Saturday, August 20, with judging at 2 p.m. Three winners receive a gift certificate and will have their houses featured permanently at Wonderland. For more information, email: susynow@hotmail.com.