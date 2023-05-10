Franklin County Fiddlers to perform final concert of the school year, May 21

CHESTERVILLE – In their final concert of the school year, on Sunday, May 21 the renowned Franklin County Fiddlers will perform at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 3 p.m.

“The Fiddlers are thrilled to be back playing for live audiences again!” exclaimed Steve Muise, long-time mentor and director of the popular group. “We were honored to once again have the opportunity to play for the gubernatorial inauguration in January. In December we revived our “Home for the Holidays” concert tradition, and this month we performed our first Weld concert since the pandemic.”

Muise said the group has pursued a wide variety of fiddle styles this year, including Old-time, Irish, Scandi, Quebecois, and more. “It has been a busy year for Franklin County Fiddlers,” he noted. “We’re continually building back our audiences, and having a lot of fun!”

“Where else could an audience be treated to an outstanding multi-stylistic fiddle band made up of high school students – with the added bonus of 3 sets of twins?” Muise mused.

Not to mention that the group features the performing talents of a leader and veteran teacher who is himself a seasoned and highly entertaining performer.

The group has played to a full house at the Chesterville Meeting House in the past. Indeed, over a decade ago a Franklin County Fiddlers concert strained the building’s floor supports and set in motion an extensive structural reinforcement project that, according to Meeting House member Rob Rogers, has extended the life of the 172-year-old building another century, no matter the audience size.

The Sunday afternoon concert on May 21 is free with donations encouraged to support the Franklin County Fiddlers and the non-profit Meeting House, both of which rely on fund-raising.

Refreshments will be served. The Meeting House and its privy are fully accessible to those with mobility impairment. FMI call 779-0660 or email chestervillemeetinghouse@gmail.com or visit the website www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org.