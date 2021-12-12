Free Christmas Program: The Road to Bethlehem

FARMINGTON – All are invited to, “The Road to Bethlehem,” a Christmas program that will be presented at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., in Farmington on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19, both at 7 p.m.

Bethlehem seemed an unlikely destination for the fulfillment of God’s promise to send a Messiah. Why would anyone– especially the Creator of the universe–choose a little remote village? But as Scripture records, the road to Bethlehem was the road that ultimately led to Immanuel – “God with us.”

Five biblical scenes corresponding with Scripture readings, choir songs (with orchestrated backgrounds), and live instrumental music (violin, flute, as well as orchestral bells and wind chimes) will portray the wonderful story of Christ’s birth.

We hope you can join us for this time of worship in music and Scripture as we remember the birth of our Savior, Jesus, and what He means to us.

There is no charge for the program. May you have a blessed, Christ-filled, Christmas.