JAY – The summer series of free Music in the Park concerts, sponsored by the Jay Recreation Committee, begins on July 16 at French Falls Park. Back Woods Road will play from 6 to 8 p.m. in the first concert. The park is located at 28 French Falls Road, across from Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay.

On Aug. 13, singer Darby Sabin will perform and on Sept. 17, a community barbecue will be held with Matt and the Barnburners in concert.