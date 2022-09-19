Free storytelling workshop Sept. 24



RANGELEY – Have you ever wished you could keep a crowd on the edge of their seats with a good story? Well now is your chance!

Participants should come to the workshop with some ideas for your own story, something that really happened to you. Since you are telling a true story, there are no lines that need to be memorized. In the workshop you will learn to craft your story into its best presentation.

The next storytelling workshop will be held on Sept 24 from Noon- 1 p.m. This workshop to be held at SoJo’s Maker’s Space studio, 2487 Main St. in Rangeley.

Performance Dates (The Kitchen Table) to be announced and will be at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley except as otherwise noted.

There is no fee for the workshops & drop ins are welcome. Anyone interested should contact Tim Straub at tstraubster@gmail.com. FMI email us at rangeleyarts@gmail.com.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.