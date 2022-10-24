Free storytelling workshop to continue this fall

RANGELEY – Have you ever wished you could keep a crowd on the edge of their seats with a good story? Well now is your chance to learn! Rangeley Friends of the Arts will be hosting a free storytelling workshop followed by ‘The Kitchen Table’ performance.

Participants should come to the workshop with some ideas for their own story, something that really happened to them. Since they are telling a true story, there are no lines that need to be memorized. In the workshop participants will learn to craft their story into its best presentation.

Storytelling Workshop Dates:

Nov 5: Noon-1 p.m.

Performance Dates (The Kitchen Table):

Nov 11, 7-8 p.m.

Workshops and performances will be at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St, Rangeley

There is no fee for the workshops and drop-ins are welcome. Anyone interested should contact Tim Straub at tstraubster@gmail.com. FMI email RFA at rangeleyarts@gmail.com

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.