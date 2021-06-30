Free webpage for area artists, artisans and musicians

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is looking to use their webpage to connect local artists, artisans and musicians to the greater public. They are offering a free webpage with text and images to any area artist who is interested.

The site is visible at https://rangeleyarts.org/rangeley-artists/visual-artists-rangeley-maine. It will offer basic information about the artist or musician complete with contact information and links to your personal website or Facebook page, if applicable.

Artists and musicians interested, please contact the RFA at (207) 864-5000 or email rangeleyarts@gmail.com for more information.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, please visit rangeleyarts.org.