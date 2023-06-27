Happy Hours at Wilson Lake Country Club featuring Darby Sabin

WILTON – Nestled in the Western Maine Foothills, Wilson Lake Country Club is a golfer’s dreamland. WLCC, has taken pride in its prestige since its opening in 1932 – here you’ll find rural recreation at its finest. Having served sportsmen-&-women from near and far for nearly a century, Wilson Lake CC has earned its recognition for its hometown hospitality and as a destination.

Whether you’re looking for a post-course cordial or just “swinging” by, WLCC serves cocktails and cuisine from the comforts of their cozy clubhouse & picturesque patio. This summer brings Happy Hours in the hills – select dates of music and magic. Join your friends for rounds and rounds!

From 4-7 p.m. on June 30 and July 14, Wilton’s own Darby Sabin will bring her Maine-made melodies for feel-good Fridays on the nine. Sabin’s lifelong love for the course is measured in memories and memorabilia – including her father’s original WLCC shareholder certificate. Who better to kick-off music at the club than a Wiltonite with a profound appreciation for the decades of joy and camaraderie Wilson Lake Country Club has provided this community?

Sabin attended Wilton schools in her formative years, graduating from Mt Blue High School in 2017. Five years later, she’s a musical entrepreneur, globetrotter, and an educator – based from the foundation of her childhood home. Her songs may be cultivated here in Franklin County, but in the last year she’s performed them from Maine to Spain, completing tours throughout Europe and the Northeastern US. She performs both solo and with her band Darby Sabin & Friends, as well as members of the Grateful Dead, Cyril Neville, Gregg Allman Band and many more. Her EP Throne of Thorns as well as performances throughout the globe can be found on her website www.darbysabin.com or on Instagram @darbysabin

Also coming right up is the Cougar Scramble – Wilson Lake Country Club’s Mt Blue Alumni Tournament on July 22 for 12 p.m. shotgun start, food & Happy Hours with Darby 4-7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.wilsonlakecountryclub.com/