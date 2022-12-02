Headliners Comedy Club Night in Rangeley

RANGELEY – Join the Rangeley Friends of the Arts for a Headliners Comedy Club Sponsored event featuring comedians Rob Steen, Mark Turcotte and Jody Sloane.

Tickets are $25.00 and available online here, or at the door the night of the show.

Doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m.

Wine/Beer and snacks will be available for purchase both before and during the show.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in

the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.