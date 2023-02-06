Hearts of Love art project spreads joy and appreciation in the community

WILTON – Local artist Barbara Hathaway is making Hearts of Love again this year! Known as Painter of Sunsets, Hathaway began this project last year. Hearts of Love are paper hearts gifted to others to let them know how special they are—a little gesture to show how much people are cared about.

Hathaway encourages everyone to make Hearts of Love for anyone they want to thank: teachers, neighbors, mail people, police, firefighters, coworkers, friends, loved ones, and more. She recalls a teacher who said receiving a Heart of Love would make them feel like their hard work was appreciated in the community.

“You never know who really needs to know someone cares.” Hathaway said. “It is fun to give out the hearts and see their smile as their eyes light up.”

Last year, Hathaway had lots of help from fellow artists, churches, clubs, and the Extension Homemakers making Hearts of Love. She hopes to get even more people involved this year. All you have to do is make a heart, decorate it, and write something special!

“The hearts can be of any color, shape and size. They can have ribbons and other embellishments including positive words of encouragement,” Hathaway said. This is an opportunity to get creative.

As well as Valentine’s Day, February celebrates American Heart Month, so this is the perfect time to focus on heart health by wearing red and making Hearts of Love. Hathaway encourages those who makes Hearts of Love to share photos of their hearts online.