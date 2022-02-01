Hope Chernesky concert switches to live stream

FARMINGTON – The ArtsFarmington concert, featuring Hope Chernesky on violin, guitar, vocals and looping pedal, will be live-streamed this Sunday, February 6, at 3 p.m. from Nordica Auditorium.

While originally scheduled for live attendance, the presence of the Omicron variant in the community forced the switch to on-line only. The online concert can be found on the ArtsFarmington website by clicking the ‘details’ button and then clicking “View Performance Online.”

The online concert is free, and will be archived for viewing at a later time.