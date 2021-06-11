Indie films at the RFA Lakeside Theater

RANGELEY – Along with showing First-Run movies, the RFA Lakeside Theater, located at 2493 Main St, has scheduled some very interesting Independent Films and Film Festivals this summer.

July 7 and 8: The Truffle Hunters – Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men, seventy or eighty years old, hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle-which to date has resisted all of modern science’s efforts at cultivation. Rated PG-13, 1 hr 24 mins. Documentary. Shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.. This event is Exclusively Sponsored by Juliet Goodfriend

July 14 and 15: Dream Horse – Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. Rated PG, 1h 53min, Biography, Comedy, Drama. Shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. This event is Exclusively Sponsored by Juliet Goodfriend

July 16: enjoy 19th Century Rangeley in 3D – An ALL-NEW Presentation for 2021 of the very popular programs the Historical Society has presented for the last 4 years. Come “beat the heat” with “Rangeley in Winter” in a unique show featuring an entirely never-before shared series of Vintage Stereoviews all in 3D! This new collection images have been converted by the Historical Society staff to now share on the Big Screen using modern 3D glasses. The fun evening will also feature a collection of rare regional short films and Live Music provided by the Sandy River Ramblers. The presentations will be narrated by Historical Society Executive Director, Bill Pierce. Cash bar and the popcorn will be poppin’ in support of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. Tickets available in advance at the Outdoor Heritage Museum, in Oquossoc. For more Info, please call: 207-864-3091. Tickets $7 per person in support of the Rangeley lakes Historical Society

July 21 and 22: Oscar Nominated Shorts – Five films each in the categories of Animated and Live Action. The Animated Shorts will be the early show at 5 p.m., suitable for a PG-13 audience, and the Live Action Shorts will be our late show at 8 p.m. and is for mature audiences. This event is Exclusively Sponsored by Juliet Goodfriend

August 4 and 5: The Hidden Life of Trees – Branching off of his bestselling book, renowned forester and writer Peter Wohlleben guides us through his most precious ideas and understanding of how trees work in this enlightening documentary. Presenting ecological, biological and academic expertise with matter-of-fact candor, Peter inspires us to really see the forest for the trees. Traveling through Germany, Poland, Sweden and Vancouver, Peter discusses, debates and explains the amazing processes of life, death, and regeneration he has observed in the woodland, and the amazing scientific mechanisms behind these wonders of which we are too often blissfully unaware. In German with English subtitles. Not Rated, 1h 41min, Documentary. This event is Exclusively Sponsored by Juliet Goodfriend

August 11 and 13: The Water Man – A boy sets out on a quest to save his ill mother by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest — but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is the boy’s father, who will stop at nothing to find them. Rated PG, 1h 32min, Adventure, Drama, Family. Shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. This event is Exclusively Sponsored by Juliet Goodfriend

August 25 and 26: Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – is a feature documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity. Rated PG-13, 1h 57min, Documentary, Music. Shows at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. This event is Exclusively Sponsored by Juliet Goodfriend

August 27: Fly Fishing Film Festival – All new films for 2021! You do not have to be an angler to enjoy this collection of short films and breathtaking cinematography. Stunning films of different “bucket list” fly fishing trips from all over the world. Tickets are $15.00 per person. Adult refreshments and theater munchies will be available at the concession stand in support of Rangeley Friends of the Arts. Come support two great non-profits! Event will also feature a raffle and silent auction offering art, gear, trips and more to support the programs of the museum. Tickets are just $15.00 in Support of the Outdoor Heritage Museum. Tickets available at the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc, or at the Lakeside Theater on the day of show.

September 3: Maine Outdoor Film Festival – Celebrating and Inspiring Expression in the Outdoor Community Since 2012, one show at 7 p.m.