Indie films at the RFA Lakeside Theater

RANGELEY – Along with showing First-Run movies, the RFA Lakeside Theater, located at 2493 Main St. in Rangeley, has

scheduled some very interesting Independent Films and Film Festivals this summer. All showtimes will be 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door only: Patrons 13 and older $7, 12 and under only $5. Doors open 45 minutes prior to start time, and our full concession stand, including beer/wine, will be available. For more info or to watch trailers go to www.rangeleyarts.org>movies>2023 Indie Film Series.

June 28-29: Women Talking – PG-13 – Drama (Nominated for Academy Awards Best Picture). Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. This event is exclusively sponsored by Juliet J. Goodfriend.

July 11-12: Fly Fishing Film Tour – Documentary – This is the original, world famous fly-fishing film tour, new for 2023. This event is exclusively sponsored by Juliet J. Goodfriend.

July 19-20: Rare Objects – R – Drama – An adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name, Rare Objects is a story about friendship that centers around a young woman who reclaims her own sense of self through her journey of self discovery that involves a new job, new friends and healing, starring and directed by Katie Holmes. This event is exclusively sponsored by Juliet J. Goodfriend.

Aug 16-17: Elemental: Reimagining Wildfire – 2022, Documentary – Forest and climate experts discuss our relationship with wildfires as the world prepares for an increasingly hotter and drier future. This event is exclusively sponsored by Juliet J. Goodfriend.

Aug 23-24: iMordecai – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – When Mordecai, a Holocaust survivor, portrayed by Academy Award Nominee Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans, Ordinary People) is given a new iPhone, an unexpected series of events upends his world. A heartwarming Miami-set comedy based on a true story. Co-starring Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Rudy) and Academy Award Nominee Carol Kane (Taxi, Hester Street). This event is exclusively sponsored by Juliet J. Goodfriend.

Aug 30-31: Ancient Caves and Great Bear Rain Forest – MacGillivray Freeman Films, the world’s leading creator of IMAX films, has licensed their library of 40 minute films sized for standard theatrical distribution. Come enjoy these two magnificent 40-minute documentaries as a double feature. This event is

exclusively sponsored by Juliet J. Goodfriend.