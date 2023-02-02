Ireland’s Teada brings energy to Old South

FARMINGTON – Called “invigorating” by The Washington Post, Ireland’s band Teada joins the Old South Church Concert Series on Monday, March 6, 2023. Admission $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. Tickets can be reserved by calling 207-491-5919 or purchased at the door. Old South Church is handicapped accessible through the Main Street entrance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert begins at 7:00 p.m. Face masks are optional.

A traditional band from Ireland with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, the Middle East and Australia. Highlights include a 30,000-capacity stadium concert in Brittany, along with performances at Penang World Music Festival in Malaysia, Edmonton Folk Festival in Canada, Harare International Festival of the Arts in Zimbabwe, and Rainforest World Music Festival in Borneo. In 2014, the band performed to 40,000 people during an extensive 7-week tour of Japan / Taiwan, and continue to have a strong touring presence in the United States, where Téada has toured actively since 2001. Continuing to grow in vision and popularity, Téada welcomed a sixth member to the line-up in legendary West Kerry singer and accordionist Séamus Begley, winner of 2013 TG4 Traditional Singer of the Year. Spring 2022 brought their latest release, “As The Day Brightens”, marking a high point for the group as they celebrate 21 years together, featuring the brilliant vocals of Begley along with the band’s customary reenergizing of rare tunes from the tradition. Sadly, Séamus Begley passed away unexpectedly in January leaving Teada to touring the US with four of their band members.

For more information about Teada visit www.teada.com. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch their YouTube videos linked through their website.