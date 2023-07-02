Irish energy abounds at Old South Church

FARMINGTON – Old South Church Concert Series in Farmington is very excited to bring highly acclaimed The Jeremiahs to Farmington on Thursday, July 13th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission: Adults $25, Seniors/Students $20. Tickets can be reserved by calling 207-491-5919. Tickets will be available at the door. The Church’s Main Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

The Jeremiahs is an Irish folk band that comprises four musicians who have come together with the common goal of writing, composing and performing folk songs and music. In 2013, The Jeremiahs formed to become a welcome gopher in the garden of Celtic music. From the outset, The Jeremiahs grabbed the attention of the heavyweights like Irish Music Magazine whose Sean Laffey says they are “One of the freshest bands in traditional music,” and Live Ireland who published “They are the real deal”… They heralded their arrival and gained immediate recognition by winning the Ballyshannon Folk Festival showcase competition their first year out. Two years later they’ve released their self-titled album which includes the track “Forgotten Sons” that Christy Moore picked as the song that “tickled my ears the most” and won the 2015 TradConnect Songwriters’ Showcase.

They have traveled extensively, bringing their music far and wide and are heralded as a live band not to be missed. With a wonderful mixture of newly composed songs and tunes in the folk genre and a well-selected catalogue of older folk songs, they are sure to rouse the audience’s emotions. Hailing from County Dublin is singer Joe Gibney on vocals. On fiddle, viola and vocals is County Cork’s Niamh Varian-Barry (formerly of Solas). On flutes and whistles is the French born Julien Bruneteau and on guitar and bouzouki is Dublin born James Ryan. The Jeremiahs have garnered enthusiastic reviews by professionals in the Irish/Folk industry.

“Great songs, poignant, emotional vocals, masterful guitar and fiddle/flute conversations that work like fine embroidery – no wonder critics love them. You will too!” Larry Groce said, host of NPR Music’s “Mountain Stage”.

“One of the most exciting bands to come out of Ireland in many a year,” Mike Harding Folk Show stated.

“Superb musicians who engage with their audience to produce a memorable show, definitely not to be missed. Irish Music at its very best,” Charles Devlin said, Director Ireby Festival.

“They are all the real deal. A great band,” John Taber of KVMR Celtic Festival said.

“This is the most creative and important group we have heard in Irish music in years, they are special,” Chicago Irish American News comments.

Visit www.thejeremiahs.ie to learn more about this highly acclaimed Irish folk band. The Jeremiahs are supported in part through grants from Culture Ireland.